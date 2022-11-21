  • Suche
03.01.2023 08:03

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Vortagesniveau

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Vortagesniveau
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt im Frankfurt-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 65,00 EUR an der Tafel.
Im Frankfurt-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 09:22 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 65,00 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie legte bis auf ein Tageshoch von 65,00 EUR zu. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,00 EUR. Noch zum Handelsstart lag der Wert der Aktie bei 65,00 EUR. Im Frankfurt-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 160 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (163,56 EUR) erklomm das Papier am 04.01.2022. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 60,26 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Den niedrigsten Stand seit 52 Wochen erreichte der Titel am 27.12.2022 bei 60,81 EUR. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 6,89 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.11.2022 vor. Das EPS wurde auf 1,07 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,11 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,87 Prozent auf 1.101,90 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2023 voraussichtlich am 27.02.2023 vorlegen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2023 setzen Experten auf 3,95 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

02.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
02.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag im Aufwind (finanzen.net)
02.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Kursplus (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

