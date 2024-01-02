Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochmittag in Rot

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,7 Prozent auf 68,67 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 12:02 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,7 Prozent auf 68,67 USD. Zuletzt wechselten 400 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 85,11 USD und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. 23,94 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 14,26 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD, nach 1,07 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.136,73 USD im Vergleich zu 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

