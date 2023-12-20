DAX16.508 -1,6%ESt504.442 -1,6%MSCIW3.145 -0,8%Dow37.471 -0,7%Nas14.655 -0,8%Bitcoin39.627 -3,6%Euro1,0909 -0,3%Öl78,36 +3,1%Gold2.034 -1,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Nachmittag ab

03.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 1,8 Prozent auf 67,90 USD nach.

Die Aktie notierte um 16:08 Uhr mit Verlusten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,8 Prozent auf 67,90 USD. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 67,45 USD. Bei 68,31 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 377.508 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 20,22 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 27.10.2023 auf bis zu 58,88 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 13,28 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 26.02.2024 erfolgen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

