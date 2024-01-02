DAX16.734 -0,2%ESt504.493 -0,4%MSCIW3.145 -0,8%Dow37.715 +0,1%Nas14.766 -1,6%Bitcoin41.348 +0,6%Euro1,0939 ±-0,0%Öl75,31 -1,0%Gold2.058 ±-0,0%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Mittwochvormittag ins Minus

03.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 1,2 Prozent auf 62,71 EUR ab.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 09:06 Uhr 1,2 Prozent im Minus bei 62,71 EUR. Der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im heutigen Tagestief bis auf 62,71 EUR nach. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 62,79 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das Tradegate-Volumen auf 381 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 79,16 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 26,23 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 54,57 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 04.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 12,98 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite wurde eine Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem im Vorjahresviertel erwirtschafteten Umsatz in Höhe von 1.101,90 USD generiert. Dementsprechend wurde der jüngste Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

