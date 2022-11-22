  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.02.2023 16:03

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,8 Prozent auf 74,03 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,8 Prozent auf 74,03 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 73,45 EUR ein. Bei 79,49 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 701 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 132,40 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (10.02.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 44,09 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 59,71 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 23,98 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2022 endete, vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,07 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,11 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 27.02.2023 werden die Q4 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 26.02.2024 werfen.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,96 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk (finanzen.net)
02.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Donnerstagmittag hoch (finanzen.net)
02.02.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag stark (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
17.01.23
Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen (finanzen.net)
13.01.23
NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

13.01.23NVIDIA-Aktie im großen Stil verkauft: Cathie Wood macht ARK Innovation ETF für 2023 fit
02.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
02.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications springt am Donnerstagmittag hoch
02.02.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications steigt am Vormittag stark
17.01.23Fehler bei Online-Bewerbungsgesprächen: Diese 4 Tipps sollten Sie kennen
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
04.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
12.01.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
13.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
20.01.23Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Texas Instruments – konstruktives Chartbild
Anlageidee mit David Hartmann - Bitcoin: Ende des Kryptowinters?
Krypto News: Gaming-Experte Jon Bishop neuer Tamadoge-CEO - TAMA Kurs pumpt dank vielfältiger Kurstreiber
Börse Aktuell - Die drei großen A’s drücken die Stimmung
Ausbruch auf neue Hochs und frisches Kaufsignal
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Dr. Jens Ehrhardt bei Gabor Steingart: "Asien nicht vergessen"
„Keine schnelle Kehrtwende“
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Zögerliche Falken
Nachhaltige ETFs: Nachhaltiges und sozialverantwortliches Investieren mit Indexfonds
Vorstoß der künstlichen Intelligenz - hat ChatGPT das Potenzial zum Google-Killer?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die zwei Gesichter der Tech-Branche und M&A-Fantasie bei Biotech
Lagardes neue Entschlossenheit – so will die EZB-Chefin die Inflation noch einfangen
Zeitweise kein Börsenhandel möglich – Trade-Republic-App ausgefallen
So will Berlins CDU Vonovia jetzt zum Neubau zwingen
Deutlicher Wertverlust? Diese Neubewertung sollten Eigentümer kennen

Heute im Fokus

Nach US-Arbeitsmarktdaten: Wall Street stabil -- DAX in Rot -- Amazon-Gewinn bricht ein -- Apple mit Gewinnrückgang -- Alphabet verdient weniger -- Starbucks, GoPro, Rheinmetall im Fokus

Intesa Sanpaolo übertrifft Ergebnisziel. TotalEnergies hat Adani-Engagement über 3,1 Milliarden Dollar. Credit Agricole übernimmt die Hälfte des Erneuerbaren-Portfolio von TotalEnergies. Lufthansa will durch engere Planung ein neues Chaos verhindern. ING mit Gewinnrückgang in 2022. Heftige Kritik an thyssenkrupp durch Deka. Sanofi erwartet schwächeres Ergebnisplus. Zur Rose veräußert Schweiz-Geschäft.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Januar 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

10.000 Euro in Aktien von Tesla, BYD & Co. investiert: Wo Anleger 2022 am wenigsten verloren hätten
Mit welcher EV-Aktie hätte man 2022 am wenigsten verloren
Die weltweit größten Smartphone-Hersteller
Das sind die größten Hersteller für Smartphones auf der Welt.
So leben die Staatschefs: Die teuersten Regierungssitze der Welt
So teuer leben die staatlichen Oberhäupter
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Haben Sie vor, Ihre Investitionsquote am Kapitalmarkt in diesem Jahr zu erhöhen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen