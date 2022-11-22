Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag mit Kurseinbußen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 04:22 Uhr im XETRA-Handel in Rot und verlor 1,8 Prozent auf 74,03 EUR. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 73,45 EUR ein. Bei 79,49 EUR startete der Titel in den XETRA-Handelstag. Über XETRA wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 701 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 132,40 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (10.02.2022). Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 44,09 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 59,71 EUR ab. Mit Abgaben von 23,98 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 171,00 USD.

Am 21.11.2022 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2022 endete, vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,07 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,11 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.101,90 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.050,76 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 27.02.2023 werden die Q4 2023-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. Einen Blick in die Q4 2024-Bilanz können Zoom Video Communications-Anleger Experten zufolge am 26.02.2024 werfen.

Der Gewinn 2023 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 3,96 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

