Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag leichter
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt 3,0 Prozent im Minus bei 84,32 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der NASDAQ-Sitzung um 15:52 Uhr um 3,0 Prozent auf 84,32 USD ab. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 84,30 USD. Mit einem Wert von 85,68 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ-Handel 62.494 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (92,78 USD) erklomm das Papier am 26.11.2024. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 9,12 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 13.08.2024 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 55,07 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 34,69 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre gab es im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im kommenden Jahr dürften Schätzungen zufolge 0,000 USD ausgeschüttet werden.
Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2024 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 25.11.2024 vor. Das EPS lag bei 0,67 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 0,47 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,59 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1,18 Mrd. USD im Vergleich zu 1,14 Mrd. USD im Vorjahresquartal.
Am 24.02.2025 dürfte die Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Experten kalkulieren am 02.03.2026 mit der Veröffentlichung der Q4 2026-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications.
Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 5,44 USD je Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 letztendlich freundlich
NASDAQ-Handel: NASDAQ 100 stärker
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen