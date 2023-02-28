Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:50 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 72,98 USD nach. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.226 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 126,44 USD markierte der Titel am 06.04.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 42,28 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 28.12.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 63,55 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,29 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.117,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.071,40 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.06.2023 terminiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,19 USD je Aktie belaufen.

