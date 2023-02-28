  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.04.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
Zoom Video Communications im Fokus
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications gab in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ab. Zuletzt ging es um 1,2 Prozent auf 72,98 USD abwärts.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:50 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 72,98 USD nach. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 1.226 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 126,44 USD markierte der Titel am 06.04.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 42,28 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 28.12.2022 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 63,55 USD und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 14,84 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 27.02.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,29 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 4,33 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.117,80 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.071,40 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 07.06.2023 terminiert.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,19 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
31.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag (finanzen.net)
31.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag nahezu unbewegt (finanzen.net)
31.03.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

31.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications verteuert sich am Nachmittag
31.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Freitagmittag nahezu unbewegt
31.03.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications büßt am Vormittag ein
03.03.23Here is What to Know Beyond Why Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a Trending Stock
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

US-Dollar profitiert von steigenden Ölpreisen
Große Auswahl - Discount Zertifikate auf Siemens Energy, Adidas, Mercedes-Benz Group
Ethereum Kurs: Anleger steuern 1.900-Dollar-Marke an - NFPs ante portas
Übernahmeangebot bei Klöckner & Co| Außerdem: DAX® im Chart-Check
Bullen haben Jahreshoch fest im Visier!
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Einladung zum Börsentag Wien 2023
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
„Bei Crowdinvestments sieht man direkt, wo das Geld hingeht“
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

280.000 Euro für energetische Sanierung – „Wir versuchen nun, das Haus zu verkaufen“
Niemand muss sich Sorgen machen? An diese Worte werden sich ab 2024 viele erinnern
Zahlen-Zoff bei Tesla und die Favoriten der Shortseller
Die Aktien-Favoriten des Stockpicker-Stars
Die Aktien-Favoriten des Stockpicker-Stars

Heute im Fokus

Inflationssorgen nach OPEC+-Beschluss: DAX stabil -- Tesla schlägt Erwartungen im 1. Quartal mit Auslieferungen knapp -- McDonald's, General Motors, VW, UBS, Rheinmetall, Siemens im Fokus

Goldman nimmt RWE mit 'Buy' wieder in die Bewertung auf. thyssenkrupp in Gesprächen über Abspaltung der Marine-Tochter. Erholung bei Energiekontor setzt sich fort - Analysten optmistisch. Evonik streicht 200 Stellen im Tierfuttergeschäft - Jährlich 200 Millionen Euro Einsparungen geplant. Deutsche Aufsichtsstelle verhängt wegen Wirecard-Skandal Strafen gegen EY.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress: Die besten Berufe
Diese entspannten Berufe werden gut bezahlt.
In diesen zehn Ländern gibt es die meisten Krypto-Besitzer
Krypto-Ranking
4. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen