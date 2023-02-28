  • Suche
03.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt mit Abschlägen von 1,2 Prozent bei 72,92 USD.
Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,2 Prozent auf 72,92 USD ab. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,56 USD. Bei 73,14 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 324.703 Stück.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 06.04.2022 bei 126,44 USD. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 42,33 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei 63,55 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 28.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,74 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel veröffentlichte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023. Das EPS wurde auf 1,22 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie verdient. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.117,80 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.071,40 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird am 07.06.2023 erwartet.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 4,19 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2024 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

