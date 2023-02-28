Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit stabiler Tendenz

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies um 08:00 Uhr kaum Veränderungen aus. Im Tradegate-Handel notierte das Papier bei 68,32 EUR. Bei 68,32 EUR markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 68,32 EUR. Bei 68,32 EUR eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 50 Stück.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 09.07.2022 auf bis zu 121,72 EUR und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 43,87 Prozent wieder erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 59,72 EUR am 27.12.2022. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 14,40 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 27.02.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2023 endete. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.071,40 USD eingefahren.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2024 wird am 07.06.2023 erwartet.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,19 USD je Aktie aus.

