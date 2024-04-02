DAX18.368 +0,5%ESt505.070 +0,6%MSCIW3.403 -0,6%Dow39.257 +0,2%Nas16.339 +0,6%Bitcoin61.252 +0,8%Euro1,0827 +0,5%Öl89,71 +0,5%Gold2.286 +0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit KursVerlusten

03.04.24 16:09 Uhr
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Mittwochnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Aktie verlor zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 63,16 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
58,75 EUR -1,28 EUR -2,13%
Die Aktie verlor um 15:51 Uhr in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 1,0 Prozent auf 63,16 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wertet zwischenzeitlich bis auf 63,01 USD ab. Bei 63,47 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ 59.026 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 16,79 Prozent niedriger. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 58,88 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 6,78 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es stand ein EPS von 1,42 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,22 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q1 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 20.05.2024 vorlegen.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 4,92 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

