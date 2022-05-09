Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

Werbung

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX im Plus -- Tesla-Chef Musk will Stellen abbauen -- Volkswagen-Manager: "Co-Design" statt eigener Chips -- Allianz, CompuGroup Medical, Rheinmetall im Fokus

Beiersdorf dürfte zurück in DAX aufsteigen - Rheinmetall muss warten. USA klagt gegen US-Sparte von Stellantis in Abgasstreit. CompuGroup Medical baut Unternehmensleitung um - Vorstandschef geht. Türkische Inflationsrate schießt hoch auf 73,5 Prozent. CRH will Barrette in Milliardendeal übernehmen. Ukraine-Krieg: Sechstes EU-Sanktionspaket gegen Russland auf den Weg gebracht.