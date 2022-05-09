  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
03.06.2022 11:30

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Mittag stärker
Blick auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Freitagmittag zu den Gewinnern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im XETRA-Handel. Zuletzt verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 104,12 EUR.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der XETRA-Sitzung um 03.06.2022 12:22:00 Uhr 0,5 Prozent im Plus bei 104,12 EUR. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 104,12 EUR aus. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 103,92 EUR. Zuletzt stieg das XETRA-Volumen auf 343 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 342,95 EUR erreichte der Titel am 08.07.2021 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 69,64 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 77,00 EUR am 12.05.2022. Abschläge von 35,22 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Das mittlere Kursziel sehen Analysten bei 310,50 USD.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2022 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 23.05.2022 vor. Das EPS lag bei 1,03 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,32 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.073,80 USD gegenüber 956,24 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.

Mit der Q2 2023-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 07.09.2022 gerechnet. Die Q1 2024-Finanzergebnisse könnte Zoom Video Communications möglicherweise am 07.06.2023 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,05 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor

Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden (finanzen.net)
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester (finanzen.net)
02.06.22
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
25.05.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
24.05.22
Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet (finanzen.net)
23.05.22
Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung (dpa-afx)
23.05.22
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
09.05.22
Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO
Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

24.05.22Zoom-Aktie stark: Zoom verdient mehr als erwartet
09.05.22Hot Stocks heute: Moderna und Zoom
23.05.22Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gewinnt am Nachmittag an Boden
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag in Rot
02.06.22Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester
23.05.22Zoom hebt Geschäftsziele an - Aktie macht Kurssprung
25.05.22Zoom Video Communications stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
01.06.224 Reason to Buy Zoom Video Communications, 1 Reason to Sell
03.05.22Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Weitere Zoom Video Communications News
Werbung

Trading-News

Goldpreis weiter auf Erholungskurs
Aufwärtstrend entfaltet neue Kursdynamik
Vontobel: Attraktive Chancen - Aktienanleihen auf BMW, Heidelberg Cement, Siemens Energy
RWE kauft Gaskraftwerk von Vattenfall
DAX-Ausblick - 14.800-Punkte-Marke rückt näher
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Portfolioabsicherung: Sinnvoll oder Risiko?
So sichern die Profi-Investoren ihr Portfolio gegen Kursschwankungen ab
Die EZB ist in einer misslichen Lage
Schwerpunkt der Woche: Vor dem Rohstoff-Superzyklus?
Terra-Crash, Coinbase und Opendoor - Wie entwickeln sich die Krypto- und Equity Märkte?
Besseres Sparbuch: Flexibler Vorsorgeplan mit Top-Zinsen
Höchstwertung mit 5 Sternen:BSDEX erhält Auszeichnung von Capital
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Faktor Angebot  Dieser Hebel hilft wirklich gegen die Inflation
Rückkehr der Einfachheit  so investieren Sie jetzt am besten in den Aktienmarkt
3 von 9 Feiertagen am Wochenende  so sehr schadet ein Nachholen der Wirtschaft
Das neue Monopol am Himmel und der 7-Millionen-Irrtum des BVB
Steuererklärung 2021  Die wichtigsten Tipps für eine hohe Rückerstattung

News von

DAX-Schwergewicht Linde holt Dividendenabschlag auf - jetzt wirds spannend
Ölpreise rückläufig - warum es noch weiter abwärts gehen könnte
DAX im Plus - Aber US-Börsen tiefer
Bayer-Aktie: Glyphosat-Klagen haben ihren Schrecken verloren
Meta Platforms-Aktie mit nächstem Rückschlag

Heute im Fokus

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX im Plus -- Tesla-Chef Musk will Stellen abbauen -- Volkswagen-Manager: "Co-Design" statt eigener Chips -- Allianz, CompuGroup Medical, Rheinmetall im Fokus

Beiersdorf dürfte zurück in DAX aufsteigen - Rheinmetall muss warten. USA klagt gegen US-Sparte von Stellantis in Abgasstreit. CompuGroup Medical baut Unternehmensleitung um - Vorstandschef geht. Türkische Inflationsrate schießt hoch auf 73,5 Prozent. CRH will Barrette in Milliardendeal übernehmen. Ukraine-Krieg: Sechstes EU-Sanktionspaket gegen Russland auf den Weg gebracht.

NACHRICHTEN

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im Mai 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

1. Quartal 2022: Diese Aktien hat Warren Buffett im Portfolio
Das Depot des Berkshire Hathaway-CEOs
In diesen Ländern ist Wohnen am teuersten
Top 20
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen
1. Quartal 2022: In diese Aktien investierte Bill Ackmans Pershing Square Capital Management
Portfolio unter der Lupe
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2022
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2022?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio 
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen