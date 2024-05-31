Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagnachmittag gesucht
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Die Aktie legte zuletzt in der NASDAQ-Sitzung 0,9 Prozent auf 61,92 USD zu.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im NASDAQ-Handel. Um 15:53 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 61,92 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 62,48 USD. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 61,80 USD. Bisher wurden heute 170.262 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 06.09.2023 auf bis zu 75,91 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 22,59 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 23.04.2024 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 4,91 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Nachdem im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD an Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre ausgeschüttet wurden, gehen Analysten in diesem Jahr von 0,000 USD aus.
Am 20.05.2024 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 30.04.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 0,70 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 0,05 USD je Aktie gewesen. Umsatzseitig wurden 1,14 Mrd. USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,11 Mrd. USD umgesetzt.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2025 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 19.08.2024 präsentieren.
Analysten erwarten für 2025 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 5,04 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Zoom-Aktie tiefer: Zoom mit kräftigem Gewinnsprung - Analystenerwartungen aber verfehlt
Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: NASDAQ 100 notiert im Minus
Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen