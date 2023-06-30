DAX16.124 -0,2%ESt504.410 +0,3%TDax3.181 -0,7%Dow34.408 +0,8%Nas13.788 +1,5%Bitcoin28.132 +0,2%Euro1,0897 -0,2%Öl75,96 +1,4%Gold1.913 -0,4%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit positiven Vorzeichen

03.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den erfolgreicheren des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,20 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,01 EUR -0,34 EUR -0,55%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte um 11:35 Uhr zu und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,5 Prozent auf 68,20 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 571 Stück.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD an. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 81,89 Prozent. Am 29.04.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 60,45 USD ab. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 11,36 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie für das vergangene Quartal wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert, während im Vorjahresquartal 1,03 USD je Aktie in den Büchern standen. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.105,36 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 22.08.2023 werden die Q2 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,32 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

