DAX16.088 -0,4%ESt504.402 +0,1%TDax3.180 -0,7%Dow34.409 ±0,0%Nas13.784 ±-0,0%Bitcoin28.348 +1,0%Euro1,0906 -0,2%Öl75,67 +1,0%Gold1.928 +0,5%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y Apple 865985 NEL ASA A0B733 BASF BASF11 Amazon 906866 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 Bayer BAY001 NVIDIA 918422 Commerzbank CBK100 PayPal A14R7U Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: DAX leichter -- Wall Street im verkürzten Handel kaum bewegt -- Tesla mit Auslieferungsrekord -- DHL, Lufthansa, Apple, Deutsche Bank, BMW, Porsche, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie höher: Preisindikation für thyssenkrupp nucera wohl bei 20 Euro je Aktie
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag fester

03.07.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag fester

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,8 Prozent auf 69,12 USD nach oben.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,01 EUR -0,34 EUR -0,55%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 1,8 Prozent. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 69,23 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 67,73 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 497.842 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 79,48 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,54 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: Lotus_studio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.