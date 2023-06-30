Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagnachmittag fester

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt wies die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Gewinne aus. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung ging es für das Papier um 1,8 Prozent auf 69,12 USD nach oben.

Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel gewannen die Zoom Video Communications-Papiere um 16:08 Uhr 1,8 Prozent. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 69,23 USD. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 67,73 USD. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 497.842 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 09.07.2022 stieg das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 124,05 USD. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 79,48 Prozent wieder erreichen. Kursverluste drückten das Papier am 29.04.2023 auf bis zu 60,45 USD und somit auf den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 12,54 Prozent sinken.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,32 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

