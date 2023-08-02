DAX15.900 -0,8%ESt504.303 -0,8%TDax3.205 -1,0%Dow35.283 -1,0%Nas13.973 -2,2%Bitcoin26.662 +0,1%Euro1,0922 -0,2%Öl82,89 -0,6%Gold1.935 ±0,0%
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag mit KursVerlusten

03.08.23 12:04 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt um 0,9 Prozent auf 63,40 EUR ab.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,61 EUR -1,25 EUR -1,93%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung um 10:58 Uhr 0,9 Prozent im Minus bei 63,40 EUR. Die Abwärtsbewegung der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging bis auf 63,20 EUR. Den Handelstag beging das Papier bei 63,20 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 82 Stück.

Am 09.08.2022 schoben Kursgewinne das Papier bis auf 116,96 EUR und somit auf den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 84,48 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 04.05.2023. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 13,93 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Am 22.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 21.08.2023 präsentieren. Schätzungsweise am 19.08.2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications die Q2 2025-Finanzergebnisse präsentieren.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,32 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

