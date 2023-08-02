Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagvormittag stärker
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im BMN-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 64,05 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im BMN-Handel. Um 09:13 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 64,05 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,24 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 63,97 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via BMN 36 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.
Bei 117,08 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 82,79 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,94 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,58 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz am 19.08.2024.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft
Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch
ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: Brian A Jackson / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.