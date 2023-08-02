DAX15.856 -1,0%ESt504.291 -1,1%TDax3.204 -1,0%Dow35.283 -1,0%Nas13.973 -2,2%Bitcoin26.625 ±-0,0%Euro1,0935 ±-0,0%Öl82,99 -0,5%Gold1.937 +0,1%
DAX deutlich unter 16.000 -- Asien Börsen uneinheitlich -- Zalando hebt Prognose an -- Lufthansa verdient mehr als erwartet -- BMW steigert Umsatz und Gewinn -- PayPal, BASF, Robinhood im Fokus
Lufthansa-Aktie dennoch tiefrot: Lufthansa schlägt mit Rekordgewinn die Erwartungen - Ausblick wird konkreter - Gehaltserhöhungen für Piloten
P7S1-Aktie: ProSieben mit Umsatzeinbruch und roten Zahlen - Hoffen auf Erholung des Werbemarktes
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagvormittag stärker

03.08.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications präsentiert sich am Donnerstagvormittag stärker

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagvormittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im BMN-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,4 Prozent auf 64,05 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
63,61 EUR -1,25 EUR -1,93%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stieg im BMN-Handel. Um 09:13 Uhr verteuerte sich das Papier um 0,4 Prozent auf 64,05 EUR. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 64,24 EUR. Mit einem Wert von 63,97 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Bisher wurden via BMN 36 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Bei 117,08 EUR erreichte der Titel am 09.08.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 82,79 Prozent wieder erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,94 EUR. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,58 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,16 USD gegenüber 1,03 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Beim Umsatz kam es zu einer Steigerung von 2,94 Prozent auf 1.105,36 USD. Ein Jahr zuvor war ein Umsatz von 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 21.08.2023 dürfte die Q2 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden. Experten prognostizieren die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz am 19.08.2024.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

