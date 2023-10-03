Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag ohne große Veränderung
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag ohne große Bewegung. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 70,13 USD.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ließ sich um 11:45 Uhr kaum Bewegung zum Vortag ausmachen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel hat das Papier einen Wert von 70,13 USD. Bisher wurden heute 728 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.
Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit befindet sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 27,86 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 60,45 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 29.04.2023 erreicht. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 16,01 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Das Unternehmen wies eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent auf 1.138,68 USD aus. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte ein Umsatz von 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Beim Gewinn 2024 gehen Experten vorab davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications ein EPS in Höhe von 4,68 USD in den Büchern stehen haben wird.
