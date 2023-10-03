DAX15.077 -1,1%ESt504.092 -1,1%MSCIW2.839 -0,5%Dow33.034 -1,2%Nas13.079 -1,7%Bitcoin26.205 -0,5%Euro1,0460 -0,2%Öl90,63 +0,2%Gold1.824 -0,2%
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot

03.10.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagnachmittag in Rot

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 69,40 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 16:08 Uhr 1,0 Prozent im Minus bei 69,40 USD. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 69,19 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 69,58 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 223.334 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 22,61 Prozent unterhalb des 52-Wochen-Hochs. Bei einem Wert von 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (29.04.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 12,90 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Tief entfernt.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,34 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.138,68 USD im Vergleich zu 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,68 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

