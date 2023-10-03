Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag fester

Blick auf Aktienkurs

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Dienstagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications legte zuletzt zu und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,27 EUR.

Um 09:04 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im Tradegate-Handel an und legte um 1,4 Prozent auf 67,27 EUR zu. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 67,27 EUR. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 67,27 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 1 Stück.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 28,29 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 23,27 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte das Unternehmen einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Zoom Video Communications hat das vergangene Quartal mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.138,68 USD abgeschlossen. Das kommt einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel gleich, in dem 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

