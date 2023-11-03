Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag fester
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,68 USD.
Um 11:46 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,7 Prozent auf 61,68 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 771 Stück.
Bei einem Wert von 89,67 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (12.11.2022). Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 31,21 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 4,54 Prozent Luft nach unten.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.138,68 USD gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen.
Am 20.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert. In aktuellen Schätzungen terminieren Experten die Präsentation der Q3 2025-Bilanz auf den 18.11.2024.
In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.
KI nicht nur als Schlagwort nutzen: Auf diese drei KI-Aktien abseits von NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA-Aktie setzt Cathie Wood
NASDAQ-Titel NVIDIA bleibt offen für Homeoffice-Arbeit - und ignoriert damit einen Trend
Schwache Performance in New York: So performt der NASDAQ 100 am Mittag
