Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag stärker

03.11.23 09:23 Uhr

03.11.23 09:23 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagvormittag zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages. Zuletzt ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im Tradegate-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 57,91 EUR.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im Tradegate-Handel um 08:56 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,3 Prozent auf 57,91 EUR. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 57,91 EUR. Zum Tradegate-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 57,91 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten 9 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Am 11.11.2022 markierte das Papier bei 86,30 EUR den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Zum 52-Wochen-Hoch tendiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie somit 32,90 Prozent niedriger. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Abschläge von 5,77 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Tief drücken.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.138,68 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.099,46 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 20.11.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q3 2024-Bilanz gewähren. Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Q3 2025-Ergebnisse Experten zufolge am 18.11.2024 präsentieren.

Von Analysten wird erwartet, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD Gewinn je Aktie ausweisen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: laviana / Shutterstock.com

