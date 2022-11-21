  • Suche
04.01.2023 16:01

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz
Kursentwicklung im Fokus
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochnachmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im XETRA-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 1,2 Prozent auf 62,61 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 04:22 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 62,61 EUR ab. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,60 EUR ein. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,40 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 565 Stück.

Am 04.01.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 164,40 EUR an. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 61,92 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 59,71 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,86 Prozent.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.11.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD gegenüber 1,11 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.101,90 USD – ein Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 27.02.2023 erfolgen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 3,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel

Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

03.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag stärker (finanzen.net)
03.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag in Grün (finanzen.net)
03.01.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Vortagesniveau (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
Zoom-Aktie im Sinkflug: Zoom mit bislang schwächstem Wachstum - UBS senkt Ziel (finanzen.net)
22.11.22
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Zoom auf 83 Dollar - 'Neutral' (dpa-afx)
22.11.22
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
21.11.22
Wachstum von Videodienst Zoom flaut weiter ab (dpa-afx)
21.11.22
Bald kommt die Zoom-Integration für alle neuen Tesla-Modelle (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

03.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag stärker
03.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Dienstagmittag in Grün
03.01.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag nahe Vortagesniveau
08.12.22Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know
22.12.22Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
02.01.23Better Growth Stock: Zoom Video Communications vs. C3.ai
Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

