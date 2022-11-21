Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit roter Tendenz

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie rutschte in der XETRA-Sitzung um 04:22 Uhr um 1,2 Prozent auf 62,61 EUR ab. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 62,60 EUR ein. Den XETRA-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,40 EUR. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 565 Stück.

Am 04.01.2022 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 164,40 EUR an. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 61,92 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Bei 59,71 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.12.2022 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 4,86 Prozent.

Das durchschnittliche Kursziel der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wird bei 171,00 USD angegeben.

Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 21.11.2022 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.10.2022 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,07 USD gegenüber 1,11 USD im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.101,90 USD – ein Plus von 4,87 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.050,76 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Das nächste Bilanzvorlage dürfte am 27.02.2023 erfolgen.

Im Vorfeld schätzen Experten, dass Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 3,95 USD je Aktie in der Bilanz 2023 stehen haben dürfte.

