Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag freundlich

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Donnerstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,59 USD.

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte um 11:55 Uhr klettern und stieg im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 0,6 Prozent auf 67,59 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 6.267 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 08.02.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 85,11 USD an. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Kursplus von 25,92 Prozent wieder erreichen. Am 27.10.2023 sank das Papier auf das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 14,79 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q4 2024 voraussichtlich am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,95 USD fest.

