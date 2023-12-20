DAX16.617 +0,5%ESt504.475 +0,6%MSCIW3.116 -1,0%Dow37.625 +0,5%Nas14.584 -0,1%Bitcoin40.116 +2,3%Euro1,0959 +0,3%Öl76,84 -2,0%Gold2.044 +0,1%
So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz

04.01.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Donnerstagnachmittag mit stabiler Tendenz

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Donnerstagnachmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich zuletzt kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 67,23 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,28 EUR -1,22 EUR -1,95%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kam im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 16:08 Uhr kaum vom Fleck. Der Anteilsschein tendierte bei 67,23 USD. Bei 67,25 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 66,44 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 67,00 USD. Bisher wurden heute 286.260 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Am 08.02.2023 markierte das Papier bei 85,11 USD den höchsten Stand in den vergangenen 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Hoch liegt 26,60 Prozent über dem aktuellen Kursniveau der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Bei einem Wert von 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (27.10.2023). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 12,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie wurde auf 1,29 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal waren 1,07 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.101,90 USD eingefahren.

Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2024 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
