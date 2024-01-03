DAX16.578 +0,2%ESt504.462 +0,3%MSCIW3.116 -1,0%Dow37.430 -0,8%Nas14.592 -1,2%Bitcoin39.278 +0,2%Euro1,0970 +0,4%Öl78,77 +0,4%Gold2.047 +0,3%
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

04.01.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen

Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im BMN-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,90 EUR.

Zoom Video Communications
61,31 EUR -1,19 EUR -1,90%
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im BMN-Handel um 09:14 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,3 Prozent auf 61,90 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 61,92 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,92 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 238 Stück gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 07.02.2023 bei 79,39 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 28,26 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,94 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,24 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
