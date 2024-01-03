Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit grünen Vorzeichen
Zu den bestplatzierten Aktien des Tages zählt am Donnerstagvormittag der Anteilsschein von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte zuletzt im BMN-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 0,3 Prozent auf 61,90 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im BMN-Handel um 09:14 Uhr in Grün und gewann 0,3 Prozent auf 61,90 EUR. Den höchsten Stand des Tages erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 61,92 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 61,92 EUR. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 238 Stück gehandelt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 07.02.2023 bei 79,39 EUR. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 28,26 Prozent. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,94 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,24 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 20.11.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,29 USD gegenüber 1,07 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.136,73 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern gestanden.
Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker
Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen