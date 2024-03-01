DAX17.738 ±0,0%ESt504.912 +0,4%MSCIW3.364 +0,8%Dow39.087 +0,2%Nas16.275 +1,1%Bitcoin60.099 +3,2%Euro1,0846 +0,1%Öl83,27 -0,2%Gold2.082 -0,1%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss

04.03.24 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Mittag nahe Vortagesschluss

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications hat am Montagmittag nur geringe Kursbewegungen zu verzeichnen. Anleger zeigten sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 70,89 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
65,17 EUR -0,17 EUR -0,26%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Mit einem Wert von 70,89 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:53 Uhr auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 2.013 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 75,91 USD erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. 7,07 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Bei 58,88 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 16,94 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

In diesem Jahr prognostizieren Analysten eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD je Aktie an seine Anleger ausbezahlt.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024. Es stand ein EPS von 1,42 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,22 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,56 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.146,46 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Experten taxieren den Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn für das Jahr 2025 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 notiert schlussendlich im Minus

Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 mittags mit Abgaben

Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 beginnt Handel mit Verlusten

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
