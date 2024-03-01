Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag mit Verlusten
Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im Tradegate-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,1 Prozent auf 65,02 EUR.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel um 09:21 Uhr um 0,1 Prozent auf 65,02 EUR nach. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 65,01 EUR. Bei 65,61 EUR startete der Titel in den Tradegate-Handelstag. Zuletzt wechselten 661 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Bei 70,77 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. 8,84 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Der Titel erreichte das 52-Wochen-Tief von 54,57 EUR am 05.05.2023. Mit Abgaben von 16,07 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Zuletzt erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre im Jahr 2024 eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Für das laufende Jahr gehen Analysten von einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD aus.
Zoom Video Communications veröffentlichte am 26.02.2024 auf der all-dreimonatlichen Finanzkonferenz die Zahlen zum am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatten 1,22 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde gegenüber dem Vorjahr um 2,56 Prozent gesteigert. Der Umsatz lag zuletzt bei 1.146,46 USD, während im Vorjahreszeitraum 1.117,80 USD ausgewiesen worden waren.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.
Für das Jahr 2025 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
