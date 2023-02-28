  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.04.2023 12:04

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Zuletzt stieg die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung kletterte das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 74,33 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 74,33 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 489 Stück gehandelt.

Am 06.04.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 126,44 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 41,21 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 63,55 USD ab. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,96 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,19 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach (finanzen.net)
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit stabiler Tendenz (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

Um 18 Uhr live: Wie Sie als Trader saisonale Muster umsetzen

Erntephasen, das Verhalten der Verbraucher zu bestimmten Jahreszeiten und viele weitere saisonale Faktoren bestimmen die Märkte maßgeblich. Die Faktoren erklärt Ihnen heute Abend Christian Henke im Onlineseminar. Denn wer sie kennt und für sein Trading einzusetzen weiß, kann auf dem Börsenparkett einen echten Vorteil haben!

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach
03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit stabiler Tendenz
03.03.23Here is What to Know Beyond Why Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a Trending Stock
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Konjunktursorgen belasten USD
Erholung im US-Automarkt: Auch deutsche Hersteller mit Umsatzsteigerungen
Perfekte Alternative - Bonus Cap-Zertifikate auf Volkswagen, Deutsche Telekom, Deutsche Börse
Konsolidierung auf hohem Niveau!
Börse Aktuell - Droht der nächste Inflationsschock?
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
„Bei Crowdinvestments sieht man direkt, wo das Geld hingeht“
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

Die Heizungswende soll das Klima retten – doch sie schafft vor allem Bürokratie
280.000 Euro für energetische Sanierung – „Wir versuchen nun, das Haus zu verkaufen“
Inflationsgefahr durch die Opec und eine Dividenden-Wette
„Die Notenbanken ernten jetzt, was sie gesät haben“
Niemand muss sich Sorgen machen? An diese Worte werden sich ab 2024 viele erinnern

Heute im Fokus

Trotz Ölpreisschock: DAX markiert neues Jahreshoch -- SNB-Präsident rechtfertigt CS-Übernahme -- L'Oreal kauft Aesop -- Bayer siegt über Merck in Haftungsstreit -- DOGE, Covestro, Evonik im Fokus

Credit Suisse-Präsident entschuldigt sich bei Aktionären. Richard Bransons Virgin Orbit stellt Insolvenzantrag in den USA. US-Automarkt erholt sich. Anklageverlesung im Fall Trump. Activision Blizzard im Fokus von Kartellwächtern. Amazon macht Fortschritte beim Kampf gegen Produktfälschungen. Nordex erhält Auftrag über 106 Megawatt aus Litauen.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Was waren die wichtigsten Ereignisse der Apple-Geschichte?
Diese Meilensteine markieren die Konzerngeschichte Apples
Viel Geld bei wenig Stress: Die besten Berufe
Diese entspannten Berufe werden gut bezahlt.
In diesen zehn Ländern gibt es die meisten Krypto-Besitzer
Krypto-Ranking
4. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Deutsche Bank im Portfolio
US-Positionen
Die zehn größten Übernahmen
Wer legte für wen das meiste Geld auf den Tisch?
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen