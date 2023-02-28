Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittag gestärkt

Um 12:03 Uhr ging es für das Zoom Video Communications-Papier aufwärts. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel verteuerte es sich um 0,9 Prozent auf 74,33 USD. Von der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wurden im bisherigen Tagesverlauf 489 Stück gehandelt.

Am 06.04.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 126,44 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 41,21 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 63,55 USD ab. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 16,96 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Am 27.02.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.01.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,22 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Im Vergleich zum Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications in dem jüngst abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent verbucht. Den Umsatz bezifferte das Unternehmen auf 1.117,80 USD im Vergleich zu 1.071,40 USD im Vorjahresquartal.

Am 07.06.2023 dürfte die Q1 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,19 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

