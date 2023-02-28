Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert

GO

Heute im Fokus

Lehmann als CS-Verwaltungsratspräsident wiedergewählt. Richard Bransons Virgin Orbit stellt Insolvenzantrag in den USA. US-Automarkt erholt sich. Anklageverlesung im Fall Trump. Activision Blizzard im Fokus von Kartellwächtern. Amazon macht Fortschritte beim Kampf gegen Produktfälschungen. ABB will Millionensumme in den USA investieren.