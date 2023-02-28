  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
04.04.2023 16:08

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag nahezu unverändert
Blick auf Aktienkurs
Folgen
DRUCKEN
Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 73,65 USD.
Werbung
Aktien in diesem Artikel anzeigen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 16:08 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 73,65 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie baute ihre Kursgewinne zwischenzeitlich bis auf das bisherige Tageshoch bei 74,41 USD aus. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,95 USD. Bei 74,15 USD startete der Titel in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handelstag. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel wechselten bis jetzt 204.939 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (126,44 USD) erklomm das Papier am 06.04.2022. Mit einem Zuwachs von mindestens 41,75 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Hoch markieren. Bei einem Wert von 63,55 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (28.12.2022). Mit einem Kursverlust von 15,89 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 27.02.2023 vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,22 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.117,80 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 4,33 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.071,40 USD umsetzen können.

Die kommende Q1 2024-Kennzahlen werden voraussichtlich am 07.06.2023 veröffentlicht.

In der Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz dürfte laut Analysten 2024 4,19 USD je Aktie an Gewinn ausgewiesen werden.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen

Ausblick: Zoom Video Communications zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Long
Short
Hebel wählen:
5x
10x
Name
Hebel
KO
Emittent
Bildquellen: Tischenko Irina / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach (finanzen.net)
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen (finanzen.net)
03.04.23
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit stabiler Tendenz (finanzen.net)
Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für 0 Euro handeln bei finanzen.net zero
(Werbung)
01.03.23
Zoom Video Communications stellte Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ gefragt: Zoom schlägt Umsatz- und Gewinnerwartungen (finanzen.net)
28.02.23
ROUNDUP 2: Regierungen in USA und Kanada verbieten Tiktok auf Diensthandys (dpa-afx)
28.02.23
MARKT USA/Anleger weiter zurückhaltend (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Zoom Video Communications News
RSS Feed
Zoom Video Communications zu myNews hinzufügen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Newssuche

GO

JETZT LIVE: Wie Sie als Trader saisonale Muster umsetzen

Erntephasen, das Verhalten der Verbraucher zu bestimmten Jahreszeiten und viele weitere saisonale Faktoren bestimmen die Märkte maßgeblich. Die Faktoren erklärt Ihnen heute Abend Christian Henke im Onlineseminar. Denn wer sie kennt und für sein Trading einzusetzen weiß, kann auf dem Börsenparkett einen echten Vorteil haben!

Werbung

Meistgelesene Zoom Video Communications News

03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications gibt am Montagnachmittag nach
03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Montagmittag mit negativen Vorzeichen
03.04.23Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit stabiler Tendenz
03.03.23Here is What to Know Beyond Why Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) is a Trending Stock
10.03.232 Reasons to Buy Zoom Video Communications, and 1 Reason to Sell
14.03.23Investors Heavily Search Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM): Here is What You Need to Know
16.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Play Ball! Major League Baseball and Zoom Announce First-of-its-kind Partnership; Zoom Contact Center to Power ‘Zoom Replay Operations Center’
21.03.23Zoom Video Communications Still Offers Strong Potential Sitting Just Above Its 52-Week Low
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
27.03.23Zoom Video Communications, Inc : Zoom announces the expansion of Zoom IQ, the smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks potential
mehr
Werbung

Trading-News

Tesla: Seitwärtsrange bildet sich aus – So können sich risikofreudige Anleger jetzt positionieren!
Die meistdiskutierten US-Aktien des Tages auf WallStreetBets (u.a. AMC, C3.ai, NVIDIA, Tesla und Apple)
L’Oréal übernimmt Luxus-Beauty Marke „Aēsop“ | Unterstützung bei Ihrer Investmententscheidung
Ölpreis weiter gefragt: WTI steigt über 81 Dollar nach Opec+-Entscheid
Klassisch klug - Discount-Zertifikate auf Fresenius Medical Care, Siemens, BASF
Alle Trading-News
Werbung

Investment-News

Erheblicher Ausbau von Windanlagen durch Crowdinvesting stehen an
Die heißesten Aktien der letzten Woche
BIT Capital: Pleite der Silicon Valley Bank - welche Auswirkungen hat der Crash?
Wertverlust
Rente mit 63: Ohne Abzüge in den Ruhestand?
Zwei neue Krypto-Assets: BSDEX startet Handel mit Cardano und Polkadot
JETZT NEU: Handle Aktien, ETFs und mehr für 0 Euro & ab sofort ohne Mindestordervolumen bei finanzen.net zero - jetzt informieren
Dieses Geld-Geschenk bringt Ihnen bis zu 425.000 Euro
Alle Investment-News
Neue Funktionen als Erstes nutzen
Sie nutzen finanzen.net regelmäßig? Dann nutzen Sie jetzt neue Funktionen als Erstes!
Hier informieren!
Werbung
Börse Stuttgart Anlegerclub
Werbung

Mehr zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Kurs + ChartBilanz/GuV
Times + SalesSchätzungen
BörsenplätzeOrderbuch
VergleichHistorisch
Chart-AnalyseDividende/HV
RealtimekursTermine
AnalysenInsidertrades
KurszieleProfil
FundamentalanalyseFonds

Zoom Video Communications Peer Group News

Keine Nachrichten gefunden.

News von

„Die Notenbanken ernten jetzt, was sie gesät haben“
Die Heizungswende soll das Klima retten – doch sie schafft vor allem Bürokratie
280.000 Euro für energetische Sanierung – „Wir versuchen nun, das Haus zu verkaufen“
Inflationsgefahr durch die Opec und eine Dividenden-Wette
Niemand muss sich Sorgen machen? An diese Worte werden sich ab 2024 viele erinnern

Heute im Fokus

Trotz Ölpreisschock: DAX schließt nach Jahreshoch knapp im Plus -- L'Oreal kauft Aesop -- CS-Präsident entschuldigt sich bei Aktionären -- Bayer siegt in Haftungsstreit -- DOGE, Tesla, Nordex im Fokus

Lehmann als CS-Verwaltungsratspräsident wiedergewählt. Richard Bransons Virgin Orbit stellt Insolvenzantrag in den USA. US-Automarkt erholt sich. Anklageverlesung im Fall Trump. Activision Blizzard im Fokus von Kartellwächtern. Amazon macht Fortschritte beim Kampf gegen Produktfälschungen. ABB will Millionensumme in den USA investieren.

Nachrichten

  • Aktien
  • Alle

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
mehr

Die 5 beliebtesten Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q1 2023
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer im März 2023
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die zehn wertvollsten Marken der Welt 2023
Wertvollste Marken
Die Social Media Apps mit den meisten Nutzern weltweit
Diese Apps brechen die Milliardengrenze
So viel verdienen Blockchain-Entwickler
So unterscheidet sich das Gehalt von Blockchain-Entwicklern regional
mehr Top Rankings

Umfrage

Beim Kauf eines Finanzproduktes vertraue ich überwiegend auf Informationen von:

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Quicklinks

AktienkurseBeliebteste Aktien
RealtimekurseAlle Indizes
Top 50Tops/Flops
InsiderdatenDividenden
Portfolio
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen