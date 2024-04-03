Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag fester

04.04.24 16:11 Uhr

Zu den Hoffnungsträgern des Tages zählt am Donnerstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ-Sitzung zuletzt 0,6 Prozent im Plus bei 63,61 USD.

Um 15:53 Uhr sprang die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ-Handel an und legte um 0,6 Prozent auf 63,61 USD zu. Bei 63,94 USD markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ihr bisheriges Tageshoch. Zur Startglocke stand der Titel bei 63,51 USD. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 77.143 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt. Am 06.09.2023 stieg der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch bei 75,91 USD an. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 19,33 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 27.10.2023 (58,88 USD). Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 7,44 Prozent sinken. Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications-Anleger im laufenden Jahr mit einer Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD rechnen können. Im Vorjahr schüttete Zoom Video Communications 0,000 USD aus. Am 26.02.2024 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.01.2024 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Das EPS wurde auf 1,42 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Beim Umsatz wurden 1.146,46 USD gegenüber 1.117,80 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum ausgewiesen. Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet. Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2025 4,92 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird. Redaktion finanzen.net Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie Wie KI-Funktionen Zoom wieder auf Wachstumskurs bringen könnten Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 verliert zum Ende des Montagshandels NASDAQ 100-Handel aktuell: NASDAQ 100 gibt nach

