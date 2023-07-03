DAX16.043 -0,2%ESt504.397 ±-0,0%TDax3.181 +0,1%Dow34.418 ±0,0%Nas13.817 +0,2%Bitcoin28.451 -0,3%Euro1,0901 -0,1%Öl75,63 +0,9%Gold1.929 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Tesla A1CX3T Siemens Energy ENER6Y TUI TUAG50 Amazon 906866 NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Plug Power A1JA81 PayPal A14R7U Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 BYD A0M4W9 NVIDIA 918422 Vonovia A1ML7J Commerzbank CBK100
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX rutscht ins Minus -- Tesla: Mehr China-Verkäufe -- VW: Milliardeninvestition in Südamerika -- Ethos ficht Kaufpreis für CS an -- Ailbaba, LEG, Siemens Energy, adidas, E.ON im Fokus
Top News
Casino-Aktie vom Handel ausgesetzt: Angeschlagene Casino hat zwei Offerten für frisches Kapital
WACKER-CHEMIE-Aktie profitiert von Hochstufung und Kurszielanhebung durch HSBC
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Aktienentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications kommt am Dienstagmittag kaum vom Fleck

04.07.23 12:04 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications kommt am Dienstagmittag kaum vom Fleck

Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 68,24 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,43 EUR 0,42 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 22:52 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 68,24 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 69,32 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Bei 67,73 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 1.623.087 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 81,78 Prozent. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Am 22.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.

Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert

Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot

Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: gopixa / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.