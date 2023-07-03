Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications kommt am Dienstagmittag kaum vom Fleck
Mit nur geringen Kursbewegungen zeigt sich am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 68,24 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bewegte sich um 22:52 Uhr kaum. Das Papier stand via NASDAQ Bsc bei 68,24 USD. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie kletterte in der Spitze bis auf 69,32 USD. Die größten Abgaben verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Bei 67,73 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein. Im heutigen Handel wurden bisher 1.623.087 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 09.07.2022 bei 124,05 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 81,78 Prozent. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Anteilsschein bis auf 60,45 USD nach und fiel somit auf ein 52-Wochen-Tief. Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Am 22.05.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 30.04.2023 endete. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,16 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,03 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Das vergangene Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications mit einem Umsatz von insgesamt 1.105,36 USD abgeschlossen. Demnach hat das Unternehmen den Umsatz im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden waren, um 2,94 Prozent gesteigert.
Die Kennzahlen für Q2 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.08.2023 präsentieren.
Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen
