Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tritt am Nachmittag auf der Stelle

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Kaum Bewegung ließ sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ausmachen. Das Papier notierte via NASDAQ Bsc bei 68,24 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 22:52 Uhr bei 68,24 USD und damit auf dem Niveau des Vortages. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,32 USD. In der Spitze fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Zur Startglocke notierte der Anteilsschein bei 67,73 USD. Zuletzt wechselten via NASDAQ Bsc 1.623.087 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (124,05 USD) erklomm das Papier am 09.07.2022. 81,78 Prozent Plus fehlen der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie, um das 52-Wochen-Hoch wieder zu erreichen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie mit einem Verlust von 11,42 Prozent wieder erreichen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 22.05.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das EPS wurde auf 1,16 USD beziffert. Ein Jahr zuvor waren 1,03 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Auf der Umsatzseite kam es zu einem Plus von 2,94 Prozent im Vergleich zum Umsatz im Vorjahr. Jüngst wurde der Umsatz mit 1.105,36 USD ausgewiesen. Im Vorjahreszeitraum waren 1.073,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 dürfte Zoom Video Communications Anlegern einen Blick in die Q2 2024-Bilanz gewähren.

Den erwarteten Gewinn je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie für das Jahr 2024 setzen Experten auf 4,32 USD fest.

