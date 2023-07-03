Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag um Nulllinie

Aktienkurs aktuell

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 68,24 USD an der Tafel.

Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel und tendierte um 22:52 Uhr bei 68,24 USD. Bei 69,32 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 67,73 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.623.087 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 81,78 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

