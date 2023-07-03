Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag um Nulllinie
Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 68,24 USD an der Tafel.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel und tendierte um 22:52 Uhr bei 68,24 USD. Bei 69,32 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 67,73 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.623.087 Aktien.
Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 81,78 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.
Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.
Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Zahlreiche Neuzugänge im Portfolio: So hat "The Big Short"-Investor Michael Burry im 1. Quartal 2023 investiert
Zoom steigert Gewinn und Umsatz: Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefrot
Tesla, Alibaba, GameStop und Co: Diese Aktien kamen Shortseller besonders teuer zu stehen
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.