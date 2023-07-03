DAX16.076 ±-0,0%ESt504.407 +0,2%TDax3.185 +0,3%Dow34.418 ±0,0%Nas13.817 +0,2%Bitcoin28.388 -0,6%Euro1,0896 -0,2%Öl75,32 +0,5%Gold1.929 +0,4%
Aktienkurs aktuell

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Vormittag um Nulllinie

04.07.23 09:23 Uhr
Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Dienstagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich zuletzt im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kaum unverändert zum Vortag. Es stand ein Kurs von 68,24 USD an der Tafel.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
62,43 EUR 0,42 EUR 0,68%
Charts|News|Analysen
für 0 € handeln

Kaum Ausschläge verzeichnete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel und tendierte um 22:52 Uhr bei 68,24 USD. Bei 69,32 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,73 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 67,73 USD. Der Tagesumsatz der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belief sich zuletzt auf 1.623.087 Aktien.

Am 09.07.2022 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 124,05 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 81,78 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 29.04.2023 (60,45 USD). Das 52-Wochen-Tief liegt damit 11,42 Prozent unterhalb des aktuellen Kursniveaus.

Die Bilanz zum am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 22.05.2023 vor. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,16 USD, nach 1,03 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.105,36 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.073,80 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Zoom Video Communications wird die nächste Bilanz für Q2 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.08.2023 vorlegen.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.