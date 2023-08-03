DAX15.947 +0,3%ESt504.334 +0,7%TDax3.179 -0,6%Dow35.415 +0,6%Nas14.056 +0,7%Bitcoin26.476 -0,6%Euro1,1037 +0,8%Öl85,83 +0,7%Gold1.942 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Amazon 906866 PayPal A14R7U Infineon 623100 Tupperware 901014 Lufthansa 823212 Nikola A2P4A9 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Vonovia A1ML7J Tesla A1CX3T Deutsche Bank 514000 Plug Power A1JA81 Telefonica Deutschland A1J5RX TUI TUAG50 NVIDIA 918422
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Fokus: DAX wieder im Plus -- Wall Street in Grün -- Commerzbank erhöht Prognose -- Amazon überrascht Analysten -- Vonovia, Apple, LANXESS, Sartorius im Fokus
Top News
So entwickeln sich Bitcoin & Co. am Freitagnachmittag
Börse Frankfurt: DAX arbeitet sich nach US-Jobdaten ins Plus
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

04.08.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag schwächer

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung zuletzt 0,5 Prozent im Minus bei 69,51 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,50 EUR -0,62 EUR -0,97%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 16:08 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,51 USD. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 69,35 USD. Mit einem Wert von 70,30 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 191.607 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 119,80 USD markierte der Titel am 09.08.2022 ein neues Hoch auf 52-Wochen-Sicht. Um das 52-Wochen-Hoch zu erreichen, müsste die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 72,35 Prozent zulegen. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 13,03 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 22.05.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 30.04.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,16 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,03 USD je Aktie gewesen. Im abgelaufenen Quartal hat Zoom Video Communications 1.105,36 USD umgesetzt. Das entspricht einer Steigerung um 2,94 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreswert. Damals waren 1.073,80 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Mit der Q2 2024-Bilanzvorlage von Zoom Video Communications wird am 21.08.2023 gerechnet. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q2 2025-Bilanz auf den 19.08.2024.

Die Experten-Prognosen für das EPS 2024 liegen bei durchschnittlich 4,32 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Abschwung nach Pandemie: Zoom zeigt sich dennoch optimistisch für Asien-Pazifik-Geschäft

Wall Street-Legende Bob Farrell: So schlagen sich die zehn Börsenregeln des Marktkenners heute noch

ARK Innovation ETF: Bestperformer schlägt sogar Cathie Woods Lieblingsaktie Tesla

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: ESB Professional / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.