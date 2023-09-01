Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Montagmittag nahe Vortagesschluss

So bewegt sich Zoom Video Communications

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Anleger zeigten sich zuletzt bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 71,68 USD.

Mit einem Kurs von 71,68 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 01:57 Uhr kaum verändert. Bei 72,42 USD erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie sank bis auf 71,43 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 71,79 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 4.025.215 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Bei 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 25,10 Prozent. Bei 60,45 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein am 29.04.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,67 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Am 21.08.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications in der Finanzkonferenz die Quartalszahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel – Abschlussdatum 31.07.2023 – vorgestellt. In Sachen EPS wurden 1,34 USD je Aktie ausgewiesen. Im vergangenen Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,05 USD je Aktie eingenommen. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1.138,68 USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

