Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag um Nulllinie
Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Mit einem Wert von 71,68 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Anleger zeigten sich um 01:57 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 71,68 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 72,42 USD. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,43 USD. Bei 71,79 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten 4.025.215 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.
Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 25,10 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 15,67 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.
Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.
Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.