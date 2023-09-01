DAX15.825 -0,1%ESt504.280 -0,1%MSCIW2.990 +0,1%Dow34.838 +0,3%Nas14.032 ±-0,0%Bitcoin23.950 -0,5%Euro1,0798 +0,1%Öl88,83 -0,2%Gold1.938 -0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Tesla A1CX3T NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 TUI TUAG50 NEL ASA A0B733 Amazon 906866 Apple 865985 Vonovia A1ML7J BASF BASF11 Deutsche Bank 514000 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Commerzbank CBK100 Allianz 840400
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX letztlich etwas leichter -- US-Börsen im Feiertag -- Continental und Google arbeiten bei KI-Entwicklung zusammen -- Kühne hat Anteil an Brenntag verdoppelt -- BMW, VW, Mercedes-Benz im Fokus
Top News
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie legt zu: Mercedes-Benz von Rabattschlacht um E-Autos in China kaum betroffen - Kosten für E-Autos höher
BMW-Aktie im Plus: BMW plant schnellen Hochlauf der neuen Auto-Generation - Neue Klasse wird "sehr profitabel" sein
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Zoom Video Communications im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag um Nulllinie

04.09.23 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications tendiert am Nachmittag um Nulllinie

Wenig Veränderung zeigt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Mit einem Wert von 71,68 USD bewegte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zuletzt auf dem Niveau des Vortages.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
66,27 EUR 0,43 EUR 0,65%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Anleger zeigten sich um 01:57 Uhr bei der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie unentschlossen. Der Anteilsschein notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel nahezu unverändert bei 71,68 USD. Den höchsten Wert des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 72,42 USD. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 71,43 USD. Bei 71,79 USD eröffnete der Anteilsschein die Börsensitzung. Zuletzt wechselten 4.025.215 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 12.11.2022 auf bis zu 89,67 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Mit einem Zuwachs von 25,10 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Der Anteilsschein verbuchte am 29.04.2023 Kursverluste bis auf 60,45 USD und erreichte damit den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Mit Abgaben von 15,67 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 21.08.2023 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.07.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals. Es stand ein EPS von 1,34 USD je Aktie in den Büchern. Ein Jahr zuvor hatte bei Zoom Video Communications noch ein Gewinn pro Aktie von 1,05 USD in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Bilanz für Q3 2024 wird am 22.11.2023 erwartet.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Zoom-Aktie an der NASDAQ tiefer: Zoom will Datennutzung zum KI-Training nur mit Zustimmung der Nutzer

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent

Bildquellen: bluebay / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.