Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag stabil

Zoom Video Communications im Fokus

Ohne große Bewegung zeigt sich am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt kaum Veränderungen aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel notierte das Papier bei 71,68 USD.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie zeigte sich um 01:57 Uhr stabil und notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel bei 71,68 USD. In der Spitze legte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 72,42 USD zu. Das bisherige Tagestief markierte Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 71,43 USD. Bei 71,79 USD ging der Anteilsschein in den NASDAQ Bsc-Handel. Bisher wurden heute 4.025.215 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gehandelt.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 12.11.2022 bei 89,67 USD. Gewinne von 25,10 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 60,45 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 29.04.2023 erreicht. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 15,67 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 21.08.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.07.2023 endete. Das EPS lag bei 1,34 USD. Im letzten Jahr hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Gewinn von 1,05 USD je Aktie eingefahren. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal belief sich auf 1.138,68 USD – ein Plus von 3,57 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem Zoom Video Communications 1.099,46 USD erwirtschaftet hatte.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q3 2024 voraussichtlich am 22.11.2023 präsentieren.

Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,68 USD je Aktie aus.

