Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag nahe Vortagesniveau

04.10.23 12:04 Uhr
04.10.23 12:04 Uhr

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zeigt sich am Mittwochmittag ohne große Bewegung. Mit einem Kurs von 67,98 USD zeigte sich die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt kaum verändert.

Zoom Video Communications
64,47 EUR -1,81 EUR -2,73%
Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel kam die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie um 11:48 Uhr kaum vom Fleck und notierte bei 67,98 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1.410 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 89,67 USD erreichte der Titel am 12.11.2022 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 24,19 Prozent unter dem 52-Wochen-Hoch. Am 29.04.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 60,45 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Um auf das 52-Wochen-Tief zu fallen, müsste der Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 11,08 Prozent sinken.

Am 21.08.2023 äußerte sich Zoom Video Communications zu den Kennzahlen des am 31.07.2023 ausgelaufenen Quartals. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 1,34 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 1,05 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Auf der Umsatzseite standen 1.138,68 USD in den Büchern. Im Vorjahreszeitraum hatte das Unternehmen 1.099,46 USD umgesetzt.

Am 22.11.2023 werden die Q3 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,68 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Bildquellen: Jirsak / Shutterstock

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.