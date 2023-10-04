Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR.
Werte in diesem Artikel
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:20 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,35 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 64,35 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 133 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 33,96 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,05 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.
Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.11.2023 terminiert.
Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.
Redaktion finanzen.net
Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie
Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn
NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
|Name
|Hebel
|KO
|Emittent
Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com
Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.