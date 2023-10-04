DAX15.060 -0,2%ESt504.098 +0,1%MSCIW2.800 -1,4%Dow33.002 -1,3%Nas13.059 -1,9%Bitcoin26.259 +0,3%Euro1,0495 +0,3%Öl90,50 -0,7%Gold1.824 ±0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASA A0B733 Tesla A1CX3T BASF BASF11 Plug Power A1JA81 RWE 703712 NVIDIA 918422 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 TUI TUAG50 Commerzbank CBK100 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Allianz 840400 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
DAX schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen schließen leichter -- Intel will weitere Sparte an die Börse bringen -- VW-Tochter AUDI und BMW steigern US-Absatz -- Brenntag, BVB im Fokus
Top News
Börse Frankfurt im Sog von Zinsängsten: DAX nach Fall unter 15.000er-Marke stabil
BMW-Aktie dennoch niedriger: BMW verkauft mehr Fahrzeuge in den USA
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Cosmic D€AL DAYS: Bis zum 08.10. eine von vier Versicherungen abschließen und 15€-Amazon.de-Gutschein sichern! -w-
Kursentwicklung

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

04.10.23 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Kursabschlägen

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Mittwochvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im Tradegate-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,47 EUR -1,81 EUR -2,73%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:20 Uhr Verluste hinnehmen. Im Tradegate-Handel ging es um 2,2 Prozent auf 64,42 EUR abwärts. Die höchsten Verluste verbuchte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 64,35 EUR. Den Tradegate-Handel startete das Papier bei 64,35 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via Tradegate 133 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Am 11.11.2022 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 86,30 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Hoch 33,96 Prozent über dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an. Das 52-Wochen-Tief markierte der Titel am 04.05.2023 bei 54,57 EUR. Der derzeitige Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie liegt somit 18,05 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.

Einen Blick in die Bücher des vergangenen Jahresviertel gewährte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2023. Das EPS belief sich auf 1,34 USD gegenüber 1,05 USD je Aktie im Vorjahresquartal. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,57 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.138,68 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.099,46 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q3 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 22.11.2023 terminiert.

Experten gehen davon aus, dass Zoom Video Communications im Jahr 2024 4,68 USD je Aktie Gewinn verbuchen wird.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Schwacher Handel in New York: So entwickelt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochnachmittag

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie dennoch in Rot: Zoom Video Communications mit klarem Plus beim Gewinn

NASDAQ-Titel Zoom-Aktie: Zoom rudert nach Empörung rund um Datennutzung für KI-Training zurück

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: WHYFRAME / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.