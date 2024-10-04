Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,94 USD zu.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,94 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,03 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 68,00 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 37.388 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Bei 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 10,02 Prozent. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 23,37 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.
Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.
Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.
Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.
Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
