DAX19.120 +0,6%ESt504.958 +0,7%MSCIW3.678 +0,1%Dow42.046 +0,1%Nas17.985 +0,4%Bitcoin56.185 +2,1%Euro1,0961 -0,6%Öl78,13 +0,3%Gold2.658 +0,1%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Commerzbank CBK100 Bayer BAY001 Amazon 906866 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Deutsche Bank 514000 Alibaba A117ME NEL ASA A0B733
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
US-Arbeitsmarktbericht im Blick: DAX höher -- Wall Street fester -- Trump Media-COO tritt zurück -- EU: Zusatzzölle auf chinesische E-Autos sollen kommen -- Redcare Pharmacy, Rivian im Fokus
Top News
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin & Co.: Wie sich die Kryptokurse am Nachmittag entwickeln
Darum gerät der Euro zum US-Dollar deutlich unter Druck Darum gerät der Euro zum US-Dollar deutlich unter Druck
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Ihre Meinung zählt: Wie bewerten Sie finanzen.net?
Kurs der Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind

04.10.24 16:09 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagnachmittag im Aufwind

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagnachmittag zu den Performance-Besten des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Gewinnen. Im NASDAQ-Handel legte sie um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,94 USD zu.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
61,24 EUR 0,09 EUR 0,15%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie konnte um 15:52 Uhr im NASDAQ-Handel zulegen und verteuerte sich um 1,1 Prozent auf 67,94 USD. In der Spitze gewann die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 68,03 USD. Zur Börseneröffnung tendierte der Titel bei 68,00 USD. Im bisherigen Handelsverlauf wurden 37.388 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Bei 74,75 USD erreichte der Titel am 28.12.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 10,02 Prozent. Am 13.08.2024 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 55,07 USD ab. Derzeit notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie damit 23,37 Prozent oberhalb des 52-Wochen-Tiefs.

Nachdem Zoom Video Communications seine Aktionäre 2024 mit 0,000 USD beteiligte, dürfte das Unternehmen nun eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD je Aktie ausschütten.

Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 21.08.2024 vor. Es wurde ein Ergebnis je Aktie in Höhe von 0,71 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahr hatten 0,61 USD je Aktie in den Büchern gestanden. Der Umsatz wurde auf 1,16 Mrd. USD beziffert, im Vergleich zum Vorjahresquartal, in dem 1,14 Mrd. USD umgesetzt worden waren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q3 2025 wird am 18.11.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn 2025 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 5,33 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 gibt zum Ende des Mittwochshandels nach

Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ 100 liegt am Nachmittag im Plus

NASDAQ-Handel So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 am Mittwochmittag

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Wer­bung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"