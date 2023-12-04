DAX16.420 +0,1%ESt504.416 -0,1%MSCIW3.041 +0,6%Dow36.246 +0,8%Nas14.305 +0,6%Bitcoin38.236 +4,2%Euro1,0876 -0,1%Öl78,21 -1,7%Gold2.071 ±-0,0%
Heute im Fokus
DAX stabil -- VW will Transporterfamilie auf E-Antrieb umstellen -- NEL ASA muss Platz in Stoxx Europe 600 räumen -- Bitcoin, Roche, Rüstungsaktien, Spotify im Fokus
Top News
Digitalwährungen im Fokus: So bewegen sich Bitcoin & Co. am Montagmittag
Darum geben die Ölpreise zum Wochenstart weiter nach
Kursentwicklung im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag schwächer

04.12.23 12:04 Uhr
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel zuletzt um 0,5 Prozent auf 69,96 USD nach.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
64,01 EUR 2,23 EUR 3,61%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte um 12:03 Uhr im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel in Rot und verlor 0,5 Prozent auf 69,96 USD. Zuletzt betrug der Umsatz im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 1.003 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Der Anteilsschein kletterte am 08.02.2023 auf bis zu 85,11 USD und markierte damit ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Hoch beträgt derzeit 21,66 Prozent. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 15,84 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Zahlen des am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartals präsentierte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.

Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

