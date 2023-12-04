Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Abschlägen
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Zuletzt ging es für die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie nach unten. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel fiel das Papier um 3,3 Prozent auf 67,97 USD.
Die Aktie verlor um 16:08 Uhr in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung 3,3 Prozent auf 67,97 USD. Im Tief verlor die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 67,95 USD. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 69,80 USD. Zuletzt stieg das NASDAQ Bsc-Volumen auf 950.231 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.
Bei 85,11 USD erreichte der Titel am 08.02.2023 das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Hoch. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 25,22 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 27.10.2023 gab der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 58,88 USD nach und fiel damit auf den tiefsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Mit dem aktuellen Kurs notiert die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie 15,44 Prozent über dem 52-Wochen-Tief.
Die Geschäftsergebnisse zum jüngsten Jahresviertel stellte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Es wurde ein Gewinn je Aktie von 1,29 USD präsentiert. Im Vorjahresquartal hatte Zoom Video Communications ein EPS von 1,07 USD je Aktie vermeldet. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.136,73 USD – das entspricht einem Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum. Damals waren 1.101,90 USD erwirtschaftet worden.
Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen.
Für das Jahr 2024 gehen Analysten von einem Zoom Video Communications-Gewinn in Höhe von 4,95 USD je Aktie aus.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
