Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications steigt am Montagvormittag
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications zählt am Montagvormittag zu den bestplatzierten des Tages. Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications konnte zuletzt klettern und stieg im Tradegate-Handel um 0,3 Prozent auf 64,83 EUR.
Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach oben. Im Tradegate-Handel gewann die Aktie um 09:09 Uhr 0,3 Prozent auf 64,83 EUR. Bei 64,83 EUR erreichte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie den bisherigen Tageshöchststand. Mit einem Wert von 64,49 EUR ging der Anteilsschein in den Handelstag. Über Tradegate wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 215 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.
Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erklomm der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 79,16 EUR. Mit einem Zuwachs von 22,10 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Hoch vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht. Am 04.05.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 54,57 EUR ab. Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 15,83 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.
Am 20.11.2023 hat Zoom Video Communications die Kennzahlen zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Jahresviertel präsentiert. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Am 26.02.2024 dürfte die Q4 2024-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications veröffentlicht werden.
Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,95 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|31.08.2021
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|01.09.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|01.03.2022
|Zoom Video Communications Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|24.05.2019
|Zoom Video Communications Perform
|Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
|Datum
|Rating
|Analyst
|03.06.2020
|Zoom Video Communications Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
