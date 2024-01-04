Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Mittag leichter
Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Freitagmittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel die Puste aus. Zuletzt verlor das Papier 0,4 Prozent auf 66,65 USD.
Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie notierte im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel um 11:55 Uhr mit Abschlägen von 0,4 Prozent bei 66,65 USD. Zuletzt wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 752 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.
Am 08.02.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 85,11 USD ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 27,70 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Das 52-Wochen-Tief verzeichnete der Anteilsschein am 27.10.2023 bei 58,88 USD. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 11,66 Prozent.
Am 20.11.2023 legte Zoom Video Communications die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel, das am 31.10.2023 endete, vor. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Umsatzseitig wurden 1.136,73 USD vermeldet. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umgesetzt.
Am 26.02.2024 werden die Q4 2024-Kennzahlen voraussichtlich präsentiert.
Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2024 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.
