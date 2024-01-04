Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,93 EUR abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:21 Uhr im Frankfurt-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,93 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,89 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 60,89 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Frankfurt 39 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 78,37 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 28,62 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,81 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,04 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

