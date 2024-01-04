DAX16.529 -0,5%ESt504.444 -0,7%MSCIW3.114 -0,1%Dow37.440 ±0,0%Nas14.510 -0,6%Bitcoin40.191 -0,5%Euro1,0915 -0,3%Öl77,71 ±-0,0%Gold2.043 ±-0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Bayer BAY001 EVOTEC 566480 Apple 865985 Commerzbank CBK100 Amazon 906866 Tesla A1CX3T BYD A0M4W9 Rheinmetall 703000 Deutsche Bank 514000 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Infineon 623100 BASF BASF11 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Deutsche Telekom 555750 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Vor Konjunkturdaten: DAX mit Einbußen -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich uneins -- QIAGEN investiert verstärkt in Bioinformatik-Geschäft -- Deutsche Bank, Redcare Pharmacy im Fokus
Top News
Wiener Börse-Handel ATX zum Start in der Verlustzone
Börse Frankfurt: DAX zeigt sich zum Start des Freitagshandels leichter
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
4,3% Verzinsung kombiniert mit ETFs/Investmentfonds für zusätzliche Renditechance - Jetzt mit Allvest powered by Allianz investieren.
Werbung
So entwickelt sich Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

05.01.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Freitagvormittag mit roten Vorzeichen

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Freitagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im Frankfurt-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,93 EUR abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
60,93 EUR -0,35 EUR -0,57%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste um 09:21 Uhr im Frankfurt-Handel abgeben und fiel um 0,6 Prozent auf 60,93 EUR. Das Tagestief markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bei 60,89 EUR. Zum Start in den Handelstag hatte das Papier einen Wert von 60,89 EUR. Zuletzt wechselten via Frankfurt 39 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien den Besitzer.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 78,37 EUR. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 28,62 Prozent Luft nach oben. Das 52-Wochen-Tief erreichte das Papier am 04.05.2023 (54,81 EUR). Damit siedelt sich das 52-Wochen-Tief 10,04 Prozent unter dem aktuellen Aktienkurs an.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 20.11.2023 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz wurde die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,07 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Der Umsatz für das abgelaufene Quartal wurde bei 1.136,73 USD vermeldet – das entspricht einem Plus von 3,16 Prozent im Vergleich zum Vorjahresviertel, in dem 1.101,90 USD in den Büchern standen.

Die kommenden Finanzergebnisse für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 präsentieren.

Der Gewinn 2024 dürfte sich laut Analystenschätzungen auf 4,95 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag stärker

Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Start in Rot

Freundlicher Handel: So bewegt sich der NASDAQ 100 aktuell

Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Zoom Video Communications

Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Zoom Video Communications

NameHebelKOEmittent
NameHebelKOEmittent
Werbung

Bildquellen: PopTika / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumMeistgelesen

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Zoom Video Communications nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"