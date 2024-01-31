DAX16.874 -0,3%ESt504.643 -0,2%MSCIW3.248 +0,7%Dow38.253 -1,0%Nas15.504 -0,8%Bitcoin39.730 +0,6%Euro1,0727 -0,6%Öl76,82 -1,1%Gold2.018 -1,0%
Aktienkurs im Fokus

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Verlusten

05.02.24 16:08 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Verlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Montagnachmittag zu den Verlustbringern des Tages. Die Aktionäre schickten das Papier von Zoom Video Communications nach unten. In der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung verlor die Aktie zuletzt 1,0 Prozent auf 63,61 USD.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,20 EUR -0,75 EUR -1,25%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Um 16:08 Uhr fiel die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel rutschte das Papier um 1,0 Prozent auf 63,61 USD ab. In der Spitze büßte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bis auf 63,35 USD ein. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 63,93 USD. Bisher wurden via NASDAQ Bsc 323.717 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien gekauft oder verkauft.

Das 52-Wochen-Hoch erreichte der Anteilsschein am 08.02.2023 bei 85,11 USD. Um an das 52-Wochen-Hoch heran zu reichen, müsste das Papier 33,81 Prozent hinzugewinnen. Am 27.10.2023 sank der Aktienkurs auf das 52-Wochen-Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit Abgaben von 7,43 Prozent wäre das 52-Wochen-Tief vom aktuellen Kursniveau aus wieder erreicht.

Die Bilanz zum am 31.10.2023 abgelaufenen Quartal legte Zoom Video Communications am 20.11.2023 vor. Zoom Video Communications hat im jüngsten Jahresviertel einen Gewinn von 1,29 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Im Vorjahresviertel waren es 1,07 USD je Aktie gewesen. Auf der Umsatzseite hat Zoom Video Communications im vergangenen Quartal 1.136,73 USD verbucht. Das entspricht einer Umsatzsteigerung von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresergebnis. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications 1.101,90 USD umsetzen können.

Die Gewinn- und Umsatzzahlen für Q4 2024 dürfte Zoom Video Communications am 26.02.2024 vorlegen. Experten terminieren die Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz auf den 03.03.2025.

Analysten erwarten für 2024 einen Gewinn in Höhe von 4,94 USD je Zoom Video Communications-Aktie.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
