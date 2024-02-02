DAX16.930 +0,1%ESt504.656 ±0,0%MSCIW3.248 +0,7%Dow38.654 +0,4%Nas15.629 +1,7%Bitcoin39.944 +1,1%Euro1,0770 -0,2%Öl77,33 -0,4%Gold2.024 -0,8%
Notierung im Blick

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag ins Minus

05.02.24 09:23 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Anleger schicken Zoom Video Communications am Montagvormittag ins Minus

Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Montagvormittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der Tradegate-Sitzung zuletzt 1,1 Prozent im Minus bei 59,07 EUR.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
59,03 EUR -0,92 EUR -1,53%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie gab im Tradegate-Handel um 09:10 Uhr um 1,1 Prozent auf 59,07 EUR nach. Zwischenzeitlich weitete die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie die Kursverluste bis auf ein Tagestief bei 59,03 EUR aus. Zum Ertönen der Startglocke stand der Anteilsschein bei 59,03 EUR. Das Handelsvolumen belief sich zuletzt auf 138 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien.

Am 08.02.2023 erreichte der Anteilsschein mit 79,16 EUR ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 34,01 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Am 04.05.2023 verringerte sich der Aktienkurs auf bis zu 54,57 EUR und markierte damit das derzeitige 52-Wochen-Tief. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Tief hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 7,62 Prozent Luft nach unten.

Am 20.11.2023 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.10.2023 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,29 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,07 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Den Umsatz betreffend wurde ein Zuwachs von 3,16 Prozent gegenüber dem Vorjahresquartal erwirtschaftet. Zuletzt wurden 1.136,73 USD umgesetzt, gegenüber 1.101,90 USD im Vorjahreszeitraum.

Die Vorlage der Q4 2024-Finanzergebnisse wird für den 26.02.2024 terminiert. Mit der Vorlage der Q4 2025-Bilanz von Zoom Video Communications rechnen Experten am 03.03.2025.

Auf der Gewinnseite erwarten Experten für das Jahr 2024 4,94 USD je Aktie in den Zoom Video Communications-Büchern.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
