Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications fällt am Dienstagmittag

Zu den Verlustbringern des Tages zählt am Dienstagmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie wies zuletzt Verluste aus. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es für das Papier um 0,9 Prozent auf 69,11 USD abwärts.

Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie stand in der NASDAQ Bsc-Sitzung um 11:49 Uhr 0,9 Prozent im Minus bei 69,11 USD. Über NASDAQ Bsc wurden im bisherigen Handelsverlauf 1.177 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien zum Kauf oder Verkauf angeboten.

Am 06.09.2023 steigerte sich der Kurs des Anteilsscheins auf bis zu 75,91 USD und damit auf den höchsten Stand der vergangenen 52 Wochen. Gerechnet zum 52-Wochen-Hoch hat die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie derzeit noch 9,83 Prozent Luft nach oben. In den vergangenen 52 Wochen lag der Tiefstkurs des Papiers bei 58,88 USD. Dieser Wert wurde am 27.10.2023 erreicht. Mit einem Abschlag von mindestens 14,80 Prozent könnte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ein neues 52-Wochen-Tief markieren.

Die Dividendenausschüttung für Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre betrug im Jahr 2024 0,000 USD, in diesem Jahr dürfte sich die Dividende laut Expertenschätzungen auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Am 26.02.2024 lud Zoom Video Communications zur turnusmäßigen Finanzkonferenz und hat dort das Zahlenwerk zum jüngsten Quartal veröffentlicht, das am 31.01.2024 endete. Der Gewinn je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1,22 USD je Aktie erzielt worden. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Die Vorlage der Q1 2025-Finanzergebnisse wird am 20.05.2024 erwartet.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

