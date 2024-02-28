DAX17.698 -0,1%ESt504.891 -0,4%MSCIW3.362 -0,1%Dow38.723 -0,7%Nas15.956 -1,6%Bitcoin58.754 -6,6%Euro1,0860 ±0,0%Öl82,37 -0,6%Gold2.129 +0,7%
"Super Tuesday" in USA: DAX beendet Handel knapp im Minus -- Tesla-Fabrik: Brandanschlag -- NIO in den roten Zahlen -- Viavi kauft Spirent -- AMD, FMC, Bayer, TRATON im Fokus
Blick auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Nachmittag mit Einbußen

05.03.24 16:08 Uhr

05.03.24 16:08 Uhr
Zu den Verlierern des Tages zählt am Dienstagnachmittag die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications. Die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie musste zuletzt Verluste hinnehmen. Im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel ging es um 2,3 Prozent auf 68,10 USD abwärts.

Werte in diesem Artikel
Aktien
Zoom Video Communications
63,34 EUR -1,03 EUR -1,60%
Charts|News|Analysen
Aktie kaufen

Das Papier von Zoom Video Communications befand sich um 16:08 Uhr im Sinkflug und gab im NASDAQ Bsc-Handel 2,3 Prozent auf 68,10 USD ab. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 68,07 USD. Zum NASDAQ Bsc-Handelsstart notierte das Papier bei 68,73 USD. Die Anzahl der bisher gehandelten Zoom Video Communications-Aktien beläuft sich auf 643.933 Stück.

Bei einem Wert von 75,91 USD erreichte der Anteilsschein den höchsten Stand seit 52 Wochen (06.09.2023). Der aktuelle Kurs der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ist somit 11,46 Prozent vom 52-Wochen-Hoch entfernt. Der Kurs des Titels nahm in den vergangenen 52 Wochen bis auf ein Tief bei 58,88 USD ab. Mit einem Kursverlust von 13,54 Prozent würde die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie auf das Niveau des 52-Wochen-Tiefs zurückfallen.

Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre bezogen im Jahr 2024 über eine Dividende in Höhe von 0,000 USD. Im laufenden Jahr dürfte sich die Dividendenausschüttung auf 0,000 USD belaufen.

Zoom Video Communications ließ sich am 26.02.2024 in die Bücher schauen: Auf der vierteljährlichen Finanzkonferenz hat der Konzern die Bilanz zum am 31.01.2024 beendeten Jahresviertel offengelegt. Das Ergebnis je Aktie lag bei 1,42 USD, nach 1,22 USD im Vorjahresvergleich. In Sachen Umsatz standen im vergangenen Quartal 1.146,46 USD in den Büchern. Dies kommt einer Steigerung um 2,56 Prozent gegenüber dem Umsatz im Vorjahresviertel gleich. Damals hatte Zoom Video Communications einen Umsatz von 1.117,80 USD eingefahren.

Für das laufende Jahresviertel Q1 2025 wird am 20.05.2024 mit der Vorlage der Ergebnisse gerechnet.

Der Gewinn je Aktie dürfte sich Jahr 2025 auf 4,95 USD belaufen, wie Analysten-Schätzungen ergeben.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: nanantachoke / Shutterstock.com

Nachrichten zu Zoom Video Communications

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.05.2019Zoom Video Communications PerformOppenheimer & Co. Inc.
DatumRatingAnalyst
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications SellGoldman Sachs Group Inc.

