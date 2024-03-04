DAX17.664 -0,3%ESt504.896 -0,3%MSCIW3.362 -0,1%Dow38.990 -0,3%Nas16.208 -0,4%Bitcoin61.143 -2,8%Euro1,0851 -0,1%Öl82,67 -0,2%Gold2.125 +0,5%
Fokus auf Aktienkurs

Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

05.03.24 09:22 Uhr
Zoom Video Communications Aktie News: NASDAQ 100 Aktie Zoom Video Communications am Vormittag mit Verlusten

Die Aktie von Zoom Video Communications gehört am Dienstagvormittag zu den Verlierern des Tages. Die Aktie notierte zuletzt mit Verlusten. Im BMN-Handel verbilligte sie sich um 1,6 Prozent auf 63,46 EUR.

Der Zoom Video Communications-Aktie ging im BMN-Handel die Puste aus. Um 09:14 Uhr verlor das Papier 1,6 Prozent auf 63,46 EUR. Den tiefsten Stand des Tages markierte die Zoom Video Communications-Aktie bisher bei 63,46 EUR. Den BMN-Handel startete das Papier bei 63,48 EUR. Zuletzt wurden via BMN 69 Zoom Video Communications-Aktien umgesetzt.

Mit einem Kursgewinn bis auf 70,67 EUR erreichte der Titel am 06.09.2023 ein 52-Wochen-Hoch. Gewinne von 11,36 Prozent würden das Papier auf das 52-Wochen-Hoch hieven. Bei 54,94 EUR erreichte der Anteilsschein am 05.05.2023 den tiefsten Stand seit 52 Wochen. Der Abstand zum 52-Wochen-Tief beträgt derzeit 13,43 Prozent.

Die Dividendenprognose für das laufende Jahr liegt bei 0,000 USD. Im Vorjahr erhielten Zoom Video Communications-Aktionäre 0,000 USD je Wertpapier.

Zoom Video Communications gewährte am 26.02.2024 Anlegern einen Blick in die Bilanz des am 31.01.2024 abgelaufenen Quartals. Der Gewinn je Aktie belief sich auf 1,42 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel hatte Zoom Video Communications 1,22 USD je Aktie erwirtschaftet. Gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum hat Zoom Video Communications im abgelaufenen Quartal eine Umsatzsteigerung von 2,56 Prozent erzielt. Der Umsatz lag bei 1.146,46 USD. Im Vorjahresviertel waren 1.117,80 USD in den Büchern gestanden.

Zoom Video Communications dürfte die Finanzergebnisse für Q1 2025 voraussichtlich am 20.05.2024 präsentieren.

Analysten-Prognosen zufolge dürfte sich das EPS 2025 auf 4,95 USD je Aktie belaufen.

Redaktion finanzen.net

Die aktuellsten News zur Zoom Video Communications-Aktie

Bildquellen: Brian A. Jackson / Shutterstock.com

Analysen zu Zoom Video Communications

DatumRatingAnalyst
01.03.2022Zoom Video Communications NeutralGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
31.08.2021Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications OutperformRBC Capital Markets
01.09.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
03.06.2020Zoom Video Communications overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
